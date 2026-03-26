NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Santander upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.26.

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NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. NU has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,695,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,787 shares during the period. Washington University increased its position in NU by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 10,566,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,177,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth approximately $10,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,935,000 after buying an additional 659,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:

NU Company Profile

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Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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