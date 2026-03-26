Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,158 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 713,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 611,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Thayer Financial L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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