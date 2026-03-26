AUSD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $141.39 Million (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. AUSD has a market cap of $141.39 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One AUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About AUSD

AUSD launched on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 141,450,979 tokens. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance.

Buying and Selling AUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 141,450,979.006585. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99980518 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $36,845,601.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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