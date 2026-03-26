Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 5.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,377,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 948.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 982,385 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,599,000 after acquiring an additional 882,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $322.03 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,336,069 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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