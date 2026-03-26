iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $92,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $194.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.96. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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