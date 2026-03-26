Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $698.88 thousand worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena Labs (USDTb)

Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s genesis date was December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 877,607,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Labs (USDTb) is usdtb.money.

Buying and Selling Ethena Labs (USDTb)

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 877,607,199.04618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 1.00006828 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,767.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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