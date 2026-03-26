Pump.fun (PUMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $104.75 Million

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pump.fun has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pump.fun has a total market cap of $589.89 million and approximately $104.75 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun Profile

Pump.fun was first traded on July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 999,989,189,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,096,631,123 tokens. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. The official message board for Pump.fun is x.com/pumpfun.

Buying and Selling Pump.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 999,989,189,624.046723 with 332,096,631,123.135822 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00185465 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $106,399,867.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pump.fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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