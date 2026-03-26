Analyzing Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) and Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Freehold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Freehold Royalties 29.19% 8.68% 6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genel Energy and Freehold Royalties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.52 1.49 Freehold Royalties $224.34 million 9.32 $65.69 million $0.40 31.87

Freehold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. Genel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freehold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genel Energy and Freehold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Freehold Royalties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Genel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freehold Royalties beats Genel Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

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Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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