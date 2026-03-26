Doge Killer (LEASH) Trading 58.2% Lower This Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Doge Killer token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2.29 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Doge Killer

Doge Killer’s total supply is 124,895,148,366,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,588,919,449,520 tokens. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 124,895,148,366,307.10055793 with 123,588,919,449,520.16155225 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00000001 USD and is down -19.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,650.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

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