Sentient Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (SENT)

Sentient (SENT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Sentient token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Sentient has a total market capitalization of $137.20 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of Sentient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentient has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sentient Profile

Sentient’s launch date was November 9th, 2025. Sentient’s total supply is 34,359,738,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,237,878,887 tokens. Sentient’s official Twitter account is @sentientagi. Sentient’s official website is www.sentient.xyz. Sentient’s official message board is blog.sentient.xyz.

Sentient Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentient (SENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentient has a current supply of 34,359,738,368 with 7,237,878,887 in circulation. The last known price of Sentient is 0.01975009 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $19,158,004.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentient.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient using one of the exchanges listed above.

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