Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Key Stories Impacting Energy Transfer

Positive Sentiment: Truist (and media reports) initiated coverage with a buy/strong?buy and set a $23 price target (?20% upside vs. the current level) — a catalyst that can draw inflows and support the stock. Truist Initiates Coverage

Truist (and media reports) initiated coverage with a buy/strong?buy and set a $23 price target (?20% upside vs. the current level) — a catalyst that can draw inflows and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Sector/stock bullish writeups highlight ET’s large pipeline of commercially secured expansion projects and potential demand tailwinds (e.g., data centers), reinforcing longer?term growth and income narratives for income?oriented investors. Fool: Iran Talks / Energy Picks

Sector/stock bullish writeups highlight ET’s large pipeline of commercially secured expansion projects and potential demand tailwinds (e.g., data centers), reinforcing longer?term growth and income narratives for income?oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Media interest and screens are highlighting ET as a “most?watched” stock, which can increase short?term volatility and trading volume but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Yahoo: Most?Watched Stock

Media interest and screens are highlighting ET as a “most?watched” stock, which can increase short?term volatility and trading volume but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish commentary from independent investors/analysts argues ET remains undervalued on cash flow and growth projects; useful context for long?term investors but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Seeking Alpha: Undervalued Thesis

Bullish commentary from independent investors/analysts argues ET remains undervalued on cash flow and growth projects; useful context for long?term investors but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut multiple 2026–2027 quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts (FY2026 lowered from $1.34 to $1.17; FY2027 trimmed to $1.26 from $1.43; Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly cuts), which directly pressures near?term earnings expectations and could temper trader sentiment. These downward revisions are the primary short?term bearish driver. (Source: firm research summaries)

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,423,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366,594 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,382,573,000 after buying an additional 6,192,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,675,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,764,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,351,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,706,000 after buying an additional 326,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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