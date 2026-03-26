Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) CFO Austin Colby Parker Acquires 2,500 Shares

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,997.52. This trade represents a 26.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KYN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

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Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 197,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 51,880 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $1,391,000.

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The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

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