Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) CFO Austin Colby Parker Acquires 2,500 Shares

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,997.52. This trade represents a 26.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of KYN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.49.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.
Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.
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