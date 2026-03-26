Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) CFO Brett Hale Sells 24,188 Shares of Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Hale sold 24,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $29,267.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 275,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,732.52. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hyperfine Price Performance
NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.22.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 262.29% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on HYPR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Hyperfine from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hyperfine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyperfine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HYPR
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.
The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.
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