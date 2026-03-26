Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) CFO Brett Hale Sells 24,188 Shares of Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Hale sold 24,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $29,267.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 275,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,732.52. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyperfine Price Performance

NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

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Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 262.29% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hyperfine by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 317,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hyperfine by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HYPR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Hyperfine from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hyperfine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyperfine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

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Hyperfine Company Profile

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Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.

The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.

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