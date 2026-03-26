SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP $ET

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 187.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,940,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264,627 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $31,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $264,309,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,734 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after buying an additional 1,727,104 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Key Stories Impacting Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist (and media reports) initiated coverage with a buy/strong?buy and set a $23 price target (?20% upside vs. the current level) — a catalyst that can draw inflows and support the stock. Truist Initiates Coverage

Truist (and media reports) initiated coverage with a buy/strong?buy and set a $23 price target (?20% upside vs. the current level) — a catalyst that can draw inflows and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Sector/stock bullish writeups highlight ET’s large pipeline of commercially secured expansion projects and potential demand tailwinds (e.g., data centers), reinforcing longer?term growth and income narratives for income?oriented investors. Fool: Iran Talks / Energy Picks

Sector/stock bullish writeups highlight ET’s large pipeline of commercially secured expansion projects and potential demand tailwinds (e.g., data centers), reinforcing longer?term growth and income narratives for income?oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Media interest and screens are highlighting ET as a “most?watched” stock, which can increase short?term volatility and trading volume but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Yahoo: Most?Watched Stock

Media interest and screens are highlighting ET as a “most?watched” stock, which can increase short?term volatility and trading volume but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish commentary from independent investors/analysts argues ET remains undervalued on cash flow and growth projects; useful context for long?term investors but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Seeking Alpha: Undervalued Thesis

Bullish commentary from independent investors/analysts argues ET remains undervalued on cash flow and growth projects; useful context for long?term investors but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut multiple 2026–2027 quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts (FY2026 lowered from $1.34 to $1.17; FY2027 trimmed to $1.26 from $1.43; Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly cuts), which directly pressures near?term earnings expectations and could temper trader sentiment. These downward revisions are the primary short?term bearish driver. (Source: firm research summaries)

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 110.74%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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