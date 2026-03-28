Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.70.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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