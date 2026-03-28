Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.70.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.0%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed proposal to ease post?2008 capital rules should free up capital and boost returns for large banks like JPMorgan, improving earnings power and capital deployment prospects. How to Approach JPMorgan Stock as Fed Set to Ease Capital Rules
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/flow signal: heavy put buying and extreme options activity in JPM has historically preceded rebounds — an indicator that contrarian buyers may step in. This can support a near?term bounce. Option Activity Is Bullish For JPMorgan And Financial Sector (Technical Analysis)
- Positive Sentiment: Investment banking upside: Anthropic is considering an IPO and has talked with banks including JPMorgan — potential M&A/IB fee opportunities if JPM participates. Claude AI Maker Anthropic Considers IPO as Soon as October
- Neutral Sentiment: Asset?management product update: JPMorgan plans a private?credit fund with limited redemptions (7.5%) — expands product set and fee income but comes with liquidity/market?timing considerations. JPMorgan Plans Private Credit Fund That Allows 7.5% Redemptions
- Neutral Sentiment: Back?office/listing housekeeping: J.P. Morgan Asset Management will transfer 14 ETFs to new listing exchanges on April 16 — operational item with limited direct share?price impact. J.P. Morgan to Transfer 14 ETFs From Current Exchanges
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and disclosed lobbying spend: recent filings show extensive insider sales (multiple executives, including Dimon, sold shares) — can be perceived negatively by the market even if sales are for diversification/compensation reasons. Lobbying Update: $60,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and FX pressure: Middle East conflict and surge in the dollar are driving safe?haven flows and market volatility — broader headwinds for financial stocks and trading revenues, which helps explain today’s weakness in JPM. Also, JPM strategists warn of oil?flow shocks through the Strait of Hormuz that could fuel further volatility. Dollar’s Best Run Since July Roils Wall Street’s FX Roadmap This map shows a crude ticking time bomb that hits much of the world’s oil supply in April
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
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