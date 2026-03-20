Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $67.23. Approximately 34,961,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 21,985,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. Zacks Research cut Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.70 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,810,114 shares of company stock valued at $136,520,096 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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