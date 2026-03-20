Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $593.02 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.11.
Invesco QQQ News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco launched an equal?weight QQQ variant (QEW), which may attract investors seeking diversification away from mega?cap concentration and support broader brand inflows for the Innovation Suite. Invesco’s Dual Launch of QEW & DVVY
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?market and daily ETF updates flag short?term weakness in QQQ, reflecting broader Nasdaq moves rather than single?name shocks. QQQ Daily Update 3-19-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional options flow shows elevated activity and hedging around QQQ (strangles/straddles), signaling both higher conviction and higher volatility — this can amplify moves in either direction. Options Flow and Volatility Opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary is mixed — some analysts see bullish setups, others warn of underlying fundamental risks; this keeps trading volatile and asset flows tentative. Bullish Technical Setup Vs. Fundamental Crash Risks
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed’s updated “dot plot” implies fewer near?term rate cuts (only one this year), reinforcing a higher?for?longer rates backdrop that pressures growth/tech multiples and weighs on QQQ. Fed Dot Plot Sends Markets Sliding
- Negative Sentiment: Hot Producer Price Index (PPI) readings show wholesale inflation surprises, increasing odds of persistent inflation and complicating the Fed outlook — another headwind for high?growth names. PPI: Wholesale Inflation Up 0.7% In February
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions and an oil shock narrative are driving risk?off flows into commodities and energy, which historically coincides with weaker equity returns and rotational pressure away from tech?heavy indices like the Nasdaq?100. Pre?War Cracks and Oil Shock Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary questioning investor enthusiasm for QQQ suggests sentiment is cooling; flows and positioning may continue to lag until inflation/Fed clarity improves. Is the Thrill Gone in QQQ?
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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