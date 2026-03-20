SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

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SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,554,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,776 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 612.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,448,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,445 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,017 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,965,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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