Moonpig Group’s (MOON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 315 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOON. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 275 to GBX 285 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.

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Moonpig Group Stock Performance

About Moonpig Group

Shares of MOON stock traded down GBX 5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 210.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,560,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,821. The firm has a market capitalization of £652.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.55. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -271.84, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

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Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States.

The Group’s leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

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