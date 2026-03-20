JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 94 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 95 to GBX 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 110.25.

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JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of JD stock traded down GBX 2.52 on Friday, hitting GBX 67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,662,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About JD Sports Fashion

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JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

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