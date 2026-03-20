UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Price

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MKC. Zacks Research lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,775.64. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,529.68. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 500,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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