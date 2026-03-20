Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,850 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Derwent London to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,100 in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,236 to GBX 2,296 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,134.

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Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of DLN traded down GBX 28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,589. 2,425,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,816.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,749.95. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 1,588 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,106. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 98.40 EPS for the quarter. Derwent London had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 40.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Derwent London

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Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt.

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