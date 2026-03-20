Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,210 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020.

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Atalaya Mining Stock Down 1.5%

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

ATYM traded down GBX 11 on Friday, hitting GBX 701. The company had a trading volume of 19,819,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 947.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 775.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.35. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 275.29 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,094.

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Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

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