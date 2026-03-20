Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $15.65. Neo Performance Materials shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 4,446 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 3.0%

About Neo Performance Materials

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $638.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

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Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

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