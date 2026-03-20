Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.17 and last traded at $67.4550, with a volume of 85674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.48%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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