United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.91. United States Antimony shares last traded at $8.9630, with a volume of 5,096,504 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAMY shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, United States Antimony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

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United States Antimony Stock Down 3.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.20 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,669,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 144.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,156,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,344,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,099,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,034,880 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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