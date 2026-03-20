Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.91 and last traded at $61.4150, with a volume of 122349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOAR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on LOAR

Loar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Loar’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Loar

In other news, Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirkson R. Charles purchased 36,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,457,473.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,087,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,668,487.25. This represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 173,800 shares of company stock worth $11,327,673. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Loar by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,489 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Loar by 290.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Loar by 2,104.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,442 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Loar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Loar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,276,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after purchasing an additional 927,908 shares in the last quarter.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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