ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $20.23. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 2,927,019 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOLD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 1248 Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at about $756,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.