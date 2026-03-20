Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.60. Bridgestone shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 73,512 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Smbc Nikko Sec. downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridgestone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRDCY

Bridgestone Stock Down 1.4%

Bridgestone Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off?the?road equipment, and aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.