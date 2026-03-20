Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.81, but opened at $54.53. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $54.3620, with a volume of 19,063 shares changing hands.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 2.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

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Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

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