Stitch Fix (SFIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX):

3/12/2026 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Stitch Fix had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.

3/4/2026 – Stitch Fix had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Stitch Fix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 24,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $123,704.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,251,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,052.06. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $44,263.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 191,048 shares of company stock worth $1,003,739 in the last three months. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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