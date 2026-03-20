Stitch Fix (SFIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX):
- 3/12/2026 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2026 – Stitch Fix had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.
- 3/4/2026 – Stitch Fix had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Stitch Fix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 24,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $123,704.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,251,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,052.06. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $44,263.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 191,048 shares of company stock worth $1,003,739 in the last three months. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
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