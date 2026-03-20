Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Announces Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$42.73 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$6.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.30.

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Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

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Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is an iGaming content and turnkey technology solutions provider serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and cutting-edge technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing and passionately crafted casino game titles using the latest in data-driven insights from in-house brands including Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic. Its proprietary content portfolio is complemented by a cross section of exclusive titles from carefully selected studio partners under the Powered By Bragg program.

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