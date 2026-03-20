Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 23,367 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%

USMV opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $98.07.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.