Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) & Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Financial Comparison

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) and Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingredion has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Ingredion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $2.21 billion 0.91 $182.45 million N/A N/A Ingredion $7.22 billion 0.96 $729.00 million $11.16 9.86

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than Tate & Lyle.

Dividends

Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ingredion pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ingredion pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingredion has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Ingredion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ingredion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Ingredion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Ingredion 10.10% 17.32% 9.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tate & Lyle and Ingredion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 1 3 0 1 2.20 Ingredion 0 7 2 0 2.22

Ingredion has a consensus price target of $126.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Ingredion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ingredion is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

Ingredion beats Tate & Lyle on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers starch products for use in a range of processed foods; cornstarch; specialty paper starches for enhanced drainage, fiber retention, oil and grease resistance, improved printability, and biochemical oxygen demand control; starches and specialty starches for textile industry; industrial starches are used in the production of construction materials, textiles, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, as well as in mining and water filtration; and specialty industrial starches for use in biomaterial applications, including biodegradable plastics, fabric softeners and detergents, hair and skin care applications, dusting powders for surgical gloves, and in the production of glass fiber and insulation. It also provides sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrin, glucose syrup solids, and non-genetically modified organism syrups for applications in food and beverage products, such as baked goods, snack foods, canned fruits, condiments, candy and other sweets, dairy products, ice cream, jams and jellies, prepared mixes, table syrups, and beverages. In addition, the company sells refined corn oil, corn gluten feed, and corn gluten meal; and other products, including fruit and vegetable products, such as concentrates, purees, and essences, as well as pulse proteins and hydrocolloids systems and blends. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

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