FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $457.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.74.

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FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $355.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $392.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.FedEx’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

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FedEx Company Profile

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FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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