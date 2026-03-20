DZ Bank Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Hold

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.26.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

BABA stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $124.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,316,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Alibaba Group News

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About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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