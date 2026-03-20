DZ Bank Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Hold

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.26.
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Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Alibaba Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud & AI momentum remains the clearest upside: Cloud Intelligence revenue grew ~36% year?over?year and AI?related product revenue posted triple?digit growth; the Qwen model has large developer adoption, supporting future monetization. Alibaba AI Adoption Drives 36% Cloud Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is pushing pricing to monetize AI — reports show AI/cloud and chip pricing hikes (up to ~34%), which could lift margins if demand holds. Alibaba raises AI chip prices up to 34%, shares climb 4.2%
- Positive Sentiment: Cost actions and asset moves: headcount and offline retail disposals have trimmed the workforce (~34% year?over?year), which should reduce structural costs over time. Alibaba workforce shrinks 34% in 2025 as Chinese tech giant doubles down on AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance is mixed but not uniformly bearish — several firms trimmed price targets yet kept buy/overweight ratings, leaving upside per many street targets. Monitor how analysts revise models after the quarter. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Alibaba Following Weak Q3 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue missed: Alibaba reported a December?quarter revenue and adjusted EPS miss (material profit decline ~66–67% YoY), driven by heavy spending on quick commerce and user experience — this is the main catalyst for the share weakness. Alibaba revenue misses estimates in December quarter as net income drops 66%
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and cash?flow pressure: operating cash flow and free cash flow weakened (and management is prioritizing investment over near?term profits), increasing investor concern about profit recovery timing. Alibaba slides 6.6% as investors focus on profit and cash-flow drop despite strong cloud growth
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and sentiment swing: the earnings shock triggered a sizable one?day selloff and deepened a multi?month decline; near?term sentiment is fragile until profitability and cash?flow trends stabilize. Alibaba Drops 7%: Deep Value or Value Trap? Investors Can’t Agree
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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