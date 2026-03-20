Insider Buying: Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director James Mitarotonda purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 644,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,957,717.62. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eastern Price Performance
NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. 7,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,126. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on EML. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eastern to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastern
About Eastern
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.
The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.
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