iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 306,943 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 735% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,754 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.94. 8,726,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,820. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

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