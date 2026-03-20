Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $29.77. Smiths Group shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 7,709 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SMGZY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc, headquartered in London, is a diversified engineering firm with roots dating back to 1851. Over its long history, the company has evolved from a manufacturer of timepieces into a provider of critical components and systems for industries ranging from energy and natural resources to healthcare and security. Smiths Group is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SMGZY.

The company operates through four principal divisions.

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