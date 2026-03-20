Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 316,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 356,960 shares.The stock last traded at $29.6050 and had previously closed at $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orix Corp Ads has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,837 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 6,402.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 77,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Orix Corp Ads in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.