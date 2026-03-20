Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.34. Randstad shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 7,573 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RANJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Randstad Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts predict that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

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Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

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