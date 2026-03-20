iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,602,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 793,907 shares.The stock last traded at $55.71 and had previously closed at $55.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,533,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,618 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

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