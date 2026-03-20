Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 to GBX 640 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.34% from the stock’s current price.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 855 to GBX 774 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 675 target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unite Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 823.50.

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Unite Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Unite Group stock traded down GBX 4.80 on Friday, reaching GBX 469.40. 36,662,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 580.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 460.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 884. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 47.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Unite Group had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unite Group will post 47.9341004 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unite Group news, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford purchased 37,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 529 per share, with a total value of £200,940.65. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group Company Profile

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Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a ‘Home for Success’ for the students who live with us. Unite’s accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

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