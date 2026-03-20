Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3,502.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,610 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $40,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 68,623 shares worth $25,989,258. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $444.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $471.34. The company has a market capitalization of $500.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.09 and a 200-day moving average of $280.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $3.70. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.