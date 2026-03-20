EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 141.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised EQPT to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EQPT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

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EQPT Stock Performance

Shares of EQPT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. EQPT has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

EQPT Company Profile

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EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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