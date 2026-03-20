Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter.

Gemini Space Station Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMI opened at $6.01 on Friday. Gemini Space Station has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $707.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32.

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Gemini Space Station News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gemini Space Station this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results and will host a March 20 earnings call; management emphasized multiple disclosure channels but the quarter showed a widened loss (EPS -$1.22) with $60.34M revenue — the print + call create short?term volatility as investors parse details. Gemini Reports Q4 & Full Year 2025 Results

Company reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results and will host a March 20 earnings call; management emphasized multiple disclosure channels but the quarter showed a widened loss (EPS -$1.22) with $60.34M revenue — the print + call create short?term volatility as investors parse details. Negative Sentiment: A formal class action was filed against Gemini and certain officers alleging misleading IPO/offering disclosures; that raises potential liability, legal costs and distraction for management. Pomerantz Class Action Filing

A formal class action was filed against Gemini and certain officers alleging misleading IPO/offering disclosures; that raises potential liability, legal costs and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms and shareholder?rights groups issued investor alerts and investigations (Hagens Berman, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Barrack Rodos & Bacine, others) — the cascade of plaintiffs increases settlement/defense risk and can pressure the stock. Hagens Berman Alert

Multiple plaintiff law firms and shareholder?rights groups issued investor alerts and investigations (Hagens Berman, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Barrack Rodos & Bacine, others) — the cascade of plaintiffs increases settlement/defense risk and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action turned bearish: Citi cut the stock to Sell and lowered its target sharply to $5.50 (from $13), and a downgrade prompted a gap down in the share price — analyst downgrades can reduce demand and amplify selling. Citi Downgrade Coverage

Analyst action turned bearish: Citi cut the stock to Sell and lowered its target sharply to $5.50 (from $13), and a downgrade prompted a gap down in the share price — analyst downgrades can reduce demand and amplify selling. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: heavy purchases of put options (sharp increase in put volume) signal that traders are positioning for further downside — this derivative flow often precedes accelerated selling pressure. Put Option Volume Report

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Gemini Space Station

In other Gemini Space Station news, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 39,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $354,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEMI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $26.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gemini Space Station from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gemini Space Station from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEMI

About Gemini Space Station

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

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