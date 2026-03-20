Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Issues Earnings Results

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$506.00 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$10.43 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.39.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

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