YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Short Interest Up 138.2% in March

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,246 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the February 26th total of 943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ABNY stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98.

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YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4,144.0%.

About YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Airbnb stock (ABNB) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. ABNY was launched on Jun 24, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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