Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Short Interest Up 139.9% in March

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,249 shares, an increase of 139.9% from the February 26th total of 4,272 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIGB stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
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