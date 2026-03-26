Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Short Interest Up 139.9% in March

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,249 shares, an increase of 139.9% from the February 26th total of 4,272 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIGB stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

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Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

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The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

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