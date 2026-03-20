GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 780.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of America by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,863,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore set a $59.00 price target on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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